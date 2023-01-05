At CES 2022, BMW presented to the world the very first color-shifting car.

Dubbed the IX Flow, the car was portrayed to be able to change its panels from monochromatic white to black to grey.

Fast forward to CES 2023, BMW released a teaser video for the upgraded version that includes 32 vibrant colors and various shades and tints. They are calling it the I Vision Dee.

The dazzling tech-forward sports sedan is all electric and is powered by an AI virtual assistant.

Optimists are hoping the car will be released in about a year with the price tag currently unknown.