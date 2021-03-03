‘Bosch’ gets surprise spin-off at IMDb TV with Titus Welliver, others returning

Los Angeles cop drama ‘Bosch’ is set to get the Frasier treatment with a spin-off. The Amazon series will conclude its run with its seventh season airing this year. At some point after that, the characters will be reborn on a new series on thee ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon.

Titus Welliver will be return to his role as Harry Bosch, Madison Lintz will be back as daughter Maddie. The TV show is based on the Harry Bosch character created by author Michael Connelly. Today, Connelly shared his enthusiasm tweeting, “It is great news that Bosch will live on in a new streaming show. I want to thank everybody who signed petitions, posted comments, and watched the show. The numbers counted, the voices were heard. Stay tuned!”

Bosch is said to bee moving into the next phase of his career, teaming up with once-foe Defense Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler, played by Mimi Rogers. The same production company is on board.