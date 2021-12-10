Bring your pup to a free art show about dogs! (And other fun ideas) #FinallyFriday

This weekend is going to the dogs! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer is back with a preview of some fun things to do for the weekend of Friday, December 10, 2021.
- Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizzeria is slinging big, tasty slices of New York style pies from namesake Chef Daniel Holzman. Daniel worked at well-known restaurants in New York City before opening the walk-up concept in DTLA’s Bunker Hill, earlier this year. Danny Boy’s is open weekly, with later hours on Thursday and Friday, weekend hours to come.
- The Art Dogl Dog art festival features more than 50 creator’s works in dog-friendly environment. It’s all part of the launch of WUF World, a content agency that connects dog lovers to products in hopes to raise money for animal non profits. It’s happening at the Arts District’s One Santa Fe, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. RSVP for free, here.
- The former Best Girl space in the lobby of Downtown’s Ace Hotel has been reborn as Loam, a vegetable focused restaurant that also offers options for carnivores.
- In Hollywood, Lost Property has been transformed into a Christmas pop up, known as Tinseltown. Grab some friends, a cozy sweater and prepare to sip more than a bowlful of cocktails inspired by the season. Elves are helping to make the season merry and bright with party games.