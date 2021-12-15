Bsweet is your ube dessert heaven

Bsweet dessert bar has everything your sweet tooth could ever desire. From cakes, to brownies, pop tarts to ice cream, bread pudding and donuts. Over the past year Chef Barb has been able to garnish the attention of thousands on their Instagram through their colorful and irresistible deserts. They originally became known for their delicious bread pudding which deserves an award for how tasty it is (my favorite was the red velvet) but they pushed beyond their staple product and began getting creative. With a rotating menu, Chef Barb is able to constantly keep her customers surprised and delighted with new creations and flavors. Their tres leches cake is truly a wonder. It’s so moist and decadent, they had to restrain me from eating the whole cake. This months special is the hot cocoa tres leches topped with marshmallows, whip cream and cinnamon. They also bake their own glazed donuts and serve up halo pressed ice cream sandwiches and halo halos which is a Filipino based dessert with 13 ingredients such as ube, flan, green coconut, shaved ice and much more. If you are ever on the westside of town or even if you’re not (trust me the commute is worth it) give Bsweet a visit at 2005 Sawtelle Blvd or follow them on ig to keep up with their latest menu items and be sure to try the ube latte – it will make your day.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction