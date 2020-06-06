Buffalo, N.Y. officers suspended after shoving senior citizen

A video from Buffalo, N.Y. showed two police officers pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

Buffalo police initially said the man tripped and fell. But after video surfaced, the Police Commissioner opened an investigation.

The protestor is now hospitalized with a serious head injury.

This segment aired June 5, 2020.