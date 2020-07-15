Burger King announces new diet for livestock to reduce methane emissions

Burger King has announced new plans to reduce cow methane with a small change to their diet. This will help reduce methane emissions from cows, which are one of the key contributors to climate change. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 50% to 65% of all methane emissions come from human activities, including factory farming.

Burger King has previously used its signature menu item to promote sustainability and health initiatives. The company is aiming for all of its foods to be free of artificial ingredients by the end of this year. Starting this Tuesday beef raised on the new diet is at some restaurants in Whopper sandwiches at selected Burger King restaurants in Austin, Portland, New York, Miami, and here in Los Angeles.

This segment aired July 14, 2020.