Burger King under fire for controversial ‘International Women’s Day’ tweet

5 Live

Burger King UK was under fire on International Women’s Day after their social media appears to have completely misfired on an attempt to promote equality.  The company sent out a tweet that read “Women belong in the kitchen.”  The tweet was part of a larger thread meant to promote more gender equality in the restaurant industry.  However, it appears the messaging completely missed its mark.  Many on social media blasted the company for using a sexist stereotype to try and drum up attention. 

This segment aired on 5 Live on Monday, March 8, 2021.

