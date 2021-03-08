Burger King under fire for controversial ‘International Women’s Day’ tweet

Burger King UK was under fire on International Women’s Day after their social media appears to have completely misfired on an attempt to promote equality. The company sent out a tweet that read “Women belong in the kitchen.” The tweet was part of a larger thread meant to promote more gender equality in the restaurant industry. However, it appears the messaging completely missed its mark. Many on social media blasted the company for using a sexist stereotype to try and drum up attention.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Monday, March 8, 2021.