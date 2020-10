SoCal’s Burger Lounge is expanding their menu to include plant-based food items and asking the public to share what they like best.

Starting Monday, October 19, the Burger Lounge location in Larchmont Village will offer the Impossible burger as their restaurant launches a test kitchen. The 5 Live crew got to try the Impossible burger, a dairy-free milkshake and loaded fries topped with Impossible plant-based imitation beef crumbles.

This segment aired Monday October 19, 2020.