Calabasas to begin fining people $100 for not wearing a mask in public

Calabasas became the latest city in Los Angeles County to begin fining people for not wearing a face covering in public.

Those seen in public without a mask in the city can get a $100 fine. Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills also have fines in place for people not wearing face coverings.

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weinraub said complaints about people not adhering to the county’s mask requirements are rising daily. Additionally, the Calabasas mayor said the city will also start cracking down on large private gatherings and hosts will face a fine.

