California businesses highlighted in 5 Live Mother’s Day gift guide

This Mother’s Day will hopefully be a more joyous one compared to 2020 when so many of us were separated from our moms.



5 Live’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide features gifts that you can buy and wrap yourself, or ship across the country.



Mobot: The world’s only reusable water bottle with a foam roller built-in. The bottles are FDA approved, BPA free, and made with non-toxic foam. Headquartered and designed in Venice, this company also gives back a portion of sales to conservation efforts that protect and clean our ocean life. Find them here.



Sub_Urban Riot: The original statement tee, this business found its footing at the El Camino College Small Business Development Center in Hawthorne. Now they are worn by celebrities — and celebrity moms — around the globe. Find them here.



Flour and Branch: This California bakery was born during the pandemic. Incorporating traditional Yiddish baking and tradition, Flour and Branch took the cookie and stuffed french toast world by storm in 2020. Find them here.



Good and Well Supply Co.: Scent is the strongest scent tied to memory. With plenty of inspiration from the Golden State, Good and Well Supply Co. uses its soap, candle, and supply business to advocate for and support public lands through donations to the National Park Foundation, Washington National Park Fund, Wilderness Society, and Earthjustice. Find them here.



Say When Wines: Say When is a boutique winery founded by Southern California native Rachel DeAscentiis and her husband Michel. Made in California’s Central Coast and based in Los Angeles, all Say When wines are handpicked and hand made with minimal intervention. Stipa Rosé is named after Michel’s grandmother, Rose Stipa. Her signature graces the label of her namesake rosé. Find them here.



andSons Chocolatier: Passed down to two brothers from their mother, andSons is a 2nd-generation Beverly Hills chocolatier. This new collaboration with the world-renowned Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is art in itself. Adorned with commissioned art by Miranda Sofroniou, the box features two limited-edition Huntington pieces – one made with oranges from their orange grove, and one made with their signature tea. Find it at andSons’ shop on Brighton Way in Beverly Hills, or online here.

