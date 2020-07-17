California gyms and salons request to operate outside

Gyms, salons and other personal services are now hoping to take their business to the streets.

The latest restrictions, which closed all indoor operations Wednesday, have forced some businesses to think outside the box. They are hoping they can still operate like restaurants that offer outdoor dining. The mayor of San Diego has already sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting to allow beauty services, like hair salons, to continue their business outside temporarily.

This segment aired on July 16, 2020.