California issues strict alcohol restrictions with guidelines that define what’s considered a ‘meal’

California has new rules as to what’s considered a meal at places that serve alcohol.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control said restaurants could still offer outdoor dining, but there are strict alcohol restrictions in place. Snacks like pretzels, nuts, popcorn, fried calamari or chicken wings are not a meal. Same goes for french fries, onion rings and desserts. The agency said pre-packaged sandwiches and salads are legitimate meals, and alcohol could be served, along with food, that’s served in multiple courses.

This segment aired on July 23, 2020.