California lawmakers to place rules on police rubber bullets

In the wake of recent protests, California lawmakers are moving to set standards when police can use rubber bullets.

This comes after multiple reports of protesters suffering serious injuries after law enforcement used rubber or foam rounds.

Although the legislation has not yet been written, comments by several state lawmakers indicated their goal is to curb the use of certain types of non-lethal rounds during peaceful protests.

Earlier this week L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti directed the Los Angeles Police Department to minimize the use of rubber bullets.

This segment aired June 5, 2020.