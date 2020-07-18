California lowers bar exam score, moves test online

The California Supreme Court made significant changes to the state’s bar exam. Testing dates have now been set for Oct. 5 and 6 and will be held entirely online. The court also permanently lowered the passing score.

Graduates who are unable to take the test in October will be able to apply for a temporary law license so they can practice under the supervision of a licensed attorney. Sixteen states, including California, have moved their bar exams online.

This segment aired July 18, 2020.