California sues Trump administration over policy on international students

California is suing the Trump administration over its policy requiring international college students to take in-person classes or face deportation.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the policy is not only illegal, but puts hundreds of thousands of college students and professors in the U.S. at risk for COVID-19. Becerra says the rule also does not take into account other factors like the difficulties students face traveling internationally during the pandemic.

This comes after USC joined Harvard and MIT in a separate lawsuit against the Trump administration’s visa order.

This segment aired on July 10, 2020.