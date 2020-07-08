Californians would take a $500 pay-cut to work from home

A new survey shows Californians would pay nearly $500 to continue working from home after current conditions ease. That’s the most in the country. Real Business Savings conducted a survey of 35 hundred American workers.

57 percent say they will request to work from home more in the future. 60 percent say they are more productive when they work from home. 46 percent say their mental health has improved since working from home.

Hawaii was the most anxious to go back to work, offering only $70 of their yearly income to stay at home.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired on July 7, 2020.