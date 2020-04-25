Live Now
California’s plastic bag ban is temporarily lifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic

California’s state ban on plastic bags is suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Grocery and retail stores in California also won’t be required to charge 10 cents per bag, and they can hand out thinner, single-use plastic bags under an executive order signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

This segment aired on April 24, 2020.

