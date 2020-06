5 Live loves nostalgia. This week Producer Julie tested the team’s knowledge of throwback pop culture to see if they could guess the iconic mascots of popular foods.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on June 23, 2020.