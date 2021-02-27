Can you guess the prices of these SoCal homes from the photo?

With Zillow beginning to offer the “zestimate” for homes in Southern California, Samantha Cortese tests how well viewers know the market in the weekly 5 Live segment, California Living.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on February 25, 2021.
by: Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Bobby Gonzalez, Robert PuentePosted: / Updated:
With Zillow beginning to offer the “zestimate” for homes in Southern California, Samantha Cortese tests how well viewers know the market in the weekly 5 Live segment, California Living.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on February 25, 2021.