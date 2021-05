Celebrity Chef Chris Oh has converted a car into a mobile Korean BBQ. Complete with a grill and seating for four, the converted SUV can now be rented in Los Angeles for $650.

The mobile diner comes with a complete KBBQ experience including a choice of Short Rib, Bulgogi, Pork Belly and more.

A long list of banchan or Korean BBQ side dishes are also on the menu including Kimchi, Noodles and Sautéed Garlic Stems. Reservations can be booked through Biite.