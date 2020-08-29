Car crashes into outdoor dining area in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Customers at a New York City restaurant had a frightening moment when a car slammed into the outdoor dining area.

Surveillance video caught the entire incident on Thursday morning at Cafe Alula in Brooklyn. The video showed people scrambling to get out of the way. Customers said they didn’t see the car coming and just felt a big push.

One woman was hurt from the incident but was not seriously injured. Police said they are still searching for the driver.

