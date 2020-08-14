CDC Director urges Americans to follow recommended coronavirus guidelines

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to follow recommended coronavirus measures.

Dr. Robert Redfield said the nation is at war with the coronavirus. He’s asking people to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and avoid crowds. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University said the virus has infected more than 5 million people, and killed more than 166,000 nationwide.

This segment aired on August 14, 2020.

This segment aired on August 14, 2020.