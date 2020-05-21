CDC now says the coronavirus does not spread easily from touching surfaces or objects

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new guidelines about COVID-19 transmission. It says the virus is spread mainly from person-to-person contact. And goes on to say the virus does not spread easily from touching infected surfaces or objects.

Regardless, the CDC still recommends frequent hand washing.

This segment aired May 20, 2020.