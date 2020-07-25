CDC releases new guidelines in favor of children returning to school

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a series of new guidelines in favor of sending children back to the classroom.

The CDC said universal K-12 health screenings are not recommended for kids to be safe in class. Instead, parents or caregivers should monitor a child’s health, and if kids are showing signs of COVID-19, they should be kept at home. The CDC also recommended that children sit in pods while in the classroom to reduce the risk of transmission.

This segment aired on July 24, 2020.