Los Angeles food fans will be treated to some good old-fashioned ‘tender loving care’ with the second iteration of TenderFest – the city’s largest ‘celebration of all things pounded, breaded and fried’.

TenderFest will be at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m.

For tickets, VIP packages, and more information click here.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Aug. 18, 2022.