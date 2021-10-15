Celebrating dineLA with Michelin star Chef Joshua Gil at Mirame

It’s dineLA time in Los Angeles! To celebrate, The 5 Live crew visited Mirame in Beverly Hills to talk with Michelin star Chef Joshua Gil about his adventurous Mexican menu.

On tonight’s menu? A tamal with rabbit, a vegan ceviche, pork belly with watermelon and a corn cake for dessert. Mirame also boasts an extensive list of tequila which pairs well with the modern Mexican fare.

Mirame is located at 419 N Canon Dr in Beverly Hills. This season of dineLA goes on until Friday, October 15. For more participating restaurants, visit DiscoverLosAngeles.com

This segment aired Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

