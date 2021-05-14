Celebrating World Whiskey Day with grain-to-glass bourbon

World Whiskey Day takes place on the third Saturday of May. The special day brings people across the globe together to celebrate the popular spirit. 5 Live celebrated World Whiskey Day with Black Button Distilling’s Four Grain Straight Bourbon.



Black Button Distilling is located in Rochester, New York, and prides themselves on being Rochester’s first and finest grain-to-glass distillery. President and head distiller Jason Barrett joined the 5 Live crew to talk about all things whiskey, and what makes Black Button’s whiskey so unique. Cheers!

Learn more about Black Button Distilling here.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on May 14, 2021.