Chances of contracting COVID-19 while flying are lower than you think, experts say

The chances of contracting COVID-19 while onboard a flight could be relatively slim, according to research by Arnold Barnett, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Based on a handful of travel cases documented during the pandemic, scientists found increased cleaning procedures, face-covering requirements and air filtration within the aircraft cabins, helped prevent in-flight transmission.

The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, also found that the risk of being infected on short-haul flights in the United States is 1 in 4,300, assuming everyone is wearing a mask. Those odds fall to 1 in 7,700 if the middle seat is vacant.

