Cheers! Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in L.A.

It’s finally Friday! Andy and Samantha have some ideas for the weekend ahead of both Pie Day and St. Patrick’s Day.

  • Celebrate Pi Day, March 14, with a selection of tasty pies from the Republic of Pie in the NoHo Arts District. 11118 Magnolia Blvd.
  • Kick off St. Patrick’s Day at the Tam O’Shanters (we know it’s Scottish, but hear us out) Centennial Celebration on March 17th. 2980 Los Feliz Blvd.
  • The pary rages on at Tom Bergin’s, the LA institution known for excellent Irish Coffee drinks. 840 S Fairfax Ave. 
  • Live music and Irish car bombs are the focus of the venerable Molly Malone’s Irish Pub. 575 S Fairfax Ave.

