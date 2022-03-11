Cheers! Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in L.A.

It’s finally Friday! Andy and Samantha have some ideas for the weekend ahead of both Pie Day and St. Patrick’s Day.
- Celebrate Pi Day, March 14, with a selection of tasty pies from the Republic of Pie in the NoHo Arts District. 11118 Magnolia Blvd.
- Kick off St. Patrick’s Day at the Tam O’Shanters (we know it’s Scottish, but hear us out) Centennial Celebration on March 17th. 2980 Los Feliz Blvd.
- The pary rages on at Tom Bergin’s, the LA institution known for excellent Irish Coffee drinks. 840 S Fairfax Ave.
- Live music and Irish car bombs are the focus of the venerable Molly Malone’s Irish Pub. 575 S Fairfax Ave.