CHP busts driver in carpool lane with masked, lifelike mannequin

Today on 5 Live, we’re featuring one of Southern California’s most creative traffic criminals.

A man received a traffic ticket after California Highway Patrol found him attempting to use a mask-wearing mannequin to drive in the carpool lane.

The Baldwin Park division of the CHP had originally pulled the driver over for window tint when they found the deceptive voyager.

Despite wearing a red flannel shirt, reading glasses and (in true SoCal fashion) simulated skin damage from the sun, the mannequin had no pulse.

CHP Baldwin Park posted the photo on their Facebook with the caption, “by far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen. To clarify, we are referring to this fake passenger at least he was following cdc guidelines by wearing his face mask.”