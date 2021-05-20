Chris Pratt’s fake band from Parks & Rec has a very real album coming soon

Chris Pratt’s Andy Dwyer is getting the band back together for a full length album.

Mouse Rat, the very real and not fictional band from NBC’s beloved Parks and Recreation sitcom, will front an album featuring songs from the series along with guest appearances by Duke Silver and Land Ho! frontman Scott Tanner.

Led by successful musician and former Pawnee City Hall shoe polisher Andy Dwyer, Mouse Rat performed around Pawnee, IN under many different names.

The record will be released in a partnership with Dualtone Records and preeminent multimedia conglomerate, Entertainment 720.

In a statement ,the president commented on the collaboration, “any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Tom Haverford,” calling Haverford an, “Idea factory.”

The album drops August 27.