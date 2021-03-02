Christopher Lloyd is on the hunt for Back to the Future Delorean(s) in new Discovery+ series

The 5 Live crew (Andy Riesmeyer, Samantha Cortese, Bobby Gonzales and Robert Puente) break down a trailer from the upcoming discovery+ series featuring Christopher Lloyd and Josh Gates as they search for the screen-used Delorean cars from the Back to the Future films.

From discovery+:

Josh Gates and Christopher Lloyd search for the iconic DeLorean Time Machine in the discovery+ original EXPEDITION: BACK TO THE FUTURE. Stream the 4-part series March 15 only on discovery+.

On EXPEDITION UNKNOWN Josh Gates has spent his career traveling the world investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries.

Josh will team up with the man behind Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd, on the adventure of a lifetime. The duo will journey across the country in search of the iconic car from BACK TO THE FUTURE–The DeLorean Time Machine. If they find it, they hope to donate it to The Michael J. Fox Foundation.