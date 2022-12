Inspired by bizarre true events from 1985, “Cocaine Bear” tells the story about a bear on a drug-fueled rampage through the woods after ingesting a monumental amount of cocaine. The Elizabeth Banks helmed film features an ensemble cast featuring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final performances. “Cocaine Bear” hits theaters February 24, 2023.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.