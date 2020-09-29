Coffee company donating profits to wildfire relief on National Coffee Day

With historic wildfires ravaging California, Boulder-based coffee company Wild Barn Coffee is donating all profits from its Nitro Cold Brew Coffee to the GlobalGiving.org California Wildfire Relief Fund on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, 2020.

Co-founders Jenny Verrochi and Alyssa Evans joined KTLA 5 Live to talk about why they felt compelled to help their friends to the west.

“Celebrating the great outdoors is in the DNA of our coffee,” notes Jenny Verrochi. “It was created for adventurists and those that spend time in the wilderness, so we knew that National Coffee Day should be one of giving and supporting our western neighbors. We hope that we can help by calling attention to this emergency by donating 100% of our profits on National Coffee Day to this important fund.”

The GlobalGiving California Wildfire Relief Fund supports firefighters and provides emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine to people in need. The fund will remain open to provide long-term assistance. All donations to this fund will exclusively support communities impacted by wildfires.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Sept. 28, 2020.