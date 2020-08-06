Combat spread of coronavirus by opening windows, Dr. Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people often overlook simple steps that could make a big impact.

“Given what is known about how the virus travels, it’s best to keep windows open when congregating indoors,” Fauci said as part of an online forum hosted by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Among the many topics discussed during the 90-minute forum related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci also talked about the death threats and harassment he and his family have received, as he has become the target of conspiracy theorists.

He said scientists are often looked at as “authoritative” figures, and that the scientific community has to do more to combat that mistrust.

