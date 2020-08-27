Comfort dog boosts morale for firefighters on the front lines

A golden retriever, who is a certified crisis response therapy dog, is helping firefighters on the front lines across California.

2-year-old Kerith was bred to be a guide dog for the blind but was too playful and energetic. So now she’s a fully certified comfort dog. Kerith’s job duties include attending morning fire crew meetings to boost morale and giving hard-working firefighters endless love and affection.

This segment aired on Aug. 26, 2020.