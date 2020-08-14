Coronavirus outbreaks force reopened in-person classes to move online

The coronavirus outbreak is forcing thousands of students out of classrooms.

Students at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, will be finishing this week online. The school was made famous after a photo went viral showing packed hallways with students not wearing masks. At least 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the school since it reopened last week.

Officials in New Jersey are also changing their course curriculum. Over 400 teachers notified school officials that they are not returning due to health-related risks.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 13, 2020.