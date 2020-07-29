Coronavirus symptoms may be less intense with nasal sprays, new study suggests

A new study suggests nasal sprays and rinses might be able to lessen the effects of COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers in Maryland and Massachusetts said a simple, at-home nasal irrigation could help reduce the viral load, potentially making symptoms less severe. Experts said the nasal lining serves an important role in the immune system and defends against inhaled viruses and bacteria. The study suggests using over-the-counter hypertonic saline spray, or betadine and other iodine-derivative sprays.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.