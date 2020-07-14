COVID-19 brought American families closer together, new study shows

Families are noticing one perk caused by the pandemic: they are enjoying more time with each other.

A new survey shows a majority of American parents have witnessed a key moment in their child’s lives while in lockdown. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Juice Plus+, the study surveyed 2,000 Americans and asked respondents about their time sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the perks of being surrounded by family.

Parents also reported their kids are opening up about personal issues. More than half of those surveyed say self- isolation made them focus on fixing communication problems within their families. Many people even admitted they didn’t really know what their significant other’s job was before they started working from home.

