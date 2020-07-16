COVID-19 reinfections are possible, researchers say

Health experts are still trying to determine if coronavirus patients can be reinfected after recovering from the virus.

Two recent studies from China and the United Kingdom found that COVID-19 antibodies faded within a few months, indicating decreased immunity. But, experts say antibodies are not the whole story, and that other parts of the immune system could still offer protection against reinfection of the virus.

Researchers say reinfections are possible, so it’s recommended people take proper safety precautions like wearing masks, distancing and washing hands.

