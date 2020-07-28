COVID-19 vaccine testing moves to next phase

On Monday, biotech company Moderna launched phase three of its coronavirus vaccine trial with 30,000 participants in the U.S.

Moderna received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government to support the development of its coronavirus vaccine. It has now received about $955 million for its work. The biotech company said it remains on track to be able to deliver about 500 million doses of a vaccine per year.

