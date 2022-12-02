On today’s Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese are celebrating the beginning of December with some cozy ideas.

The Train Shack in Burbank is a great place to get inspired for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for a starter train set or are adding to a giant layout, the extensive selection of trains of all scales, eras and price points means there’s a little something for everybody.

Lily’s Bar in Hollywood is a little hidden gem just down the hallway from Clark Street Diner at the former Cafe 101 in Hollywood. It’s a snug, cozy local gem with some very well balanced and delicious cocktails.

Finally, give back this holiday season with KTLA at the “5 Live Food Drive” at L.A. Live on Sunday, December 4, from 7 a.m. until noon. Bring your donations downtown to the L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Rink at Xbox Plaza, located at 800 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA. 90015.