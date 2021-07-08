Carlsbad dad builds homemade Disneyland rides for his daughter’s birthday

When Mark Eaton’s daughter Indy asked for a Disneyland-themed birthday party, the father of two got to work making magic to recreate some classic attractions right in their Carlsbad condo.

Eaton got to play Imagineer, and built working homemade versions of Star Tours and the Mad Tea Party Teacups.

He told the Orange County Register that the pandemic put Indy’s 2020 party on hold, so he had some extra time to go all out on the rides by the time restrictions eased and they were finally able to celebrate Indy’s 8th birthday.

The family transformed the rest of the home to themed lands and had Disney characters posing for photos with party guests.

This segment aired on 5 Live on July 8, 2021.