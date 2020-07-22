Dave Chapelle visits Kanye West after alarming Twitter rant

Kanye West went on a wild Twitter rant Monday night. Several tweets were aimed at his wife Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, saying they tried to lock him up. The rant came after a bizarre presidential campaign rally Sunday evening in North Charleston, South Carolina. West has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder, but it has not been confirmed if that is the reason for the latest series of events.

On Tuesday, however, it seemed like West was getting help from his friends. Dave Chappelle jumped on a private jet and came to Wyoming to visit with West. Chappelle knows the struggles of Hollywood and fame and has been very open about it for nearly 15 years.

