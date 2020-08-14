Democrats and Republicans are ‘miles apart’ on another round of economic relief, Nancy Pelosi says

Negotiations for another round of economic relief have stalled again on Capitol Hill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans are “miles apart” on another round of aid for unemployed Americans. The Democrats have introduced a $3 trillion package that would include a weekly $600 enhanced unemployment benefit, and an extension of the popular paycheck protection program. Money would also go to states that are struggling during the pandemic.



Republicans have offered a $1 trillion stimulus bill that Democrats claimed does not go far enough.

