Dentists warn wearing a mask can lead to unpleasant dental issues

Wearing a mask might help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but they’re also being blamed for a range of unpleasant dental issues. It’s being called “mask mouth.”

Some dentists said they’re seeing more patients dealing with issues like sour breath, inflamed gums and even tooth decay. They said wearing a mask causes people to breathe through their mouths, instead of through their noses, and that can dry out the mouth, leading to a build-up of stinky bacteria.

There are things, however, that people can do to avoid the unpleasant side effects of wearing a mask. “Drink more water, cut down on caffeine, snag a humidifier, use an alcohol-free mouthwash, scrape your tongue and don’t smoke,” Dr. Marc Sclafani, a Manhattan-based dentist, told the New York Post.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 6, 2020.