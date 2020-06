Protests in Colorado remain peaceful in comparison to the past couple of days.

Crowds were seen lying on the ground for 8 minutes to honor George Floyd and as protestors made their way around the city music blared as people danced, sang, and smiled.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on June 4, 2020.