Detroit has been named the best city in the country for pizza lovers, beating out other popular pizza destinations like New York City and Chicago. The criteria was based on metrics that included a city’s variety of pizza and number of pizza places per square mile. Detroit also has below average prices on pies. Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio came in second and third place, followed by Boston and Pittsburgh rounding out the top five.

This segment aired on 5 Live on March 23, 2022.