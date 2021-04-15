Dine with live chickens at Manuela’s gorgeous new garden patio

Just in time for the world to (hopefully) be heading back to normal, Manuela in Downtown Los Angeles is turning their lush garden into an outdoor patio space, complete with a special menu.

The Garden at Manuela has a little bar with distanced dining for up to three dozen guests, but the best part? You can eat with live chickens.

Manuela, which is the anchor restaurant in the Hauser & Wirth art gallery space in the Arts District, has been open for a while, but the restaurant says the patio will feature a new menu different than the current space.

Chef Kris Tominaga is serving up a menu that includes garlic shrimp, fries, beans with chips and churros for dessert. And while Chile de Arbor rubbed chicken is on the menu, the live chickens in the garden are not. Bartenders say they use the chicken eggs for cocktails at the retstaurant

The Garden at Manuela opens this Friday, April 15 at 5:30pm for walk up diners. Manuela is located inside Hauser & Wirth, 907 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013