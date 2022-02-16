Disney is building a dream neighborhood in the California desert

Disney has launched a new business to develop residential communities called “Storyliving by Disney.”

The first community, named Cotino, will be located in Rancho Mirage.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Feb. 16, 2022.

